Business News

Value Line: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The investment research provider posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VALU

