Veeva: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $111.6 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $590.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.26 to $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $614 million to $616 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $4.68 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.37 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VEEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VEEV