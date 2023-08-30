Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Veeva: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $111.6 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

Watch
Why Pfizer is still a top stock pick
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How to invest in a choppy September market
Yesterday
Opportunities in the energy sector and macro funds
August 22, 2023

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

Advertisement

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $590.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.26 to $1.27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $614 million to $616 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $4.68 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.37 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VEEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VEEV