Retail

Victoria's Secret stock is having its worst day ever

Shares fell more in one morning of trading than they did in all of 2023

By
Melvin Backman
Various mannequins wearing red two-piece swimsuits in a Victoria's Secret store.
Sinking, not swimming.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Victoria’s Secret & Company reported earnings Wednesday. The lingerie purveyor posted $118 million in profit on $2 billion in revenue. The former was better than Wall Street was expecting, the latter worse by $10 million ($2.08 billion instead of a hoped-for $2.09 billion). But the numbers weren’t good enough, and now that the market has woken up, the stock is tanking, down 30%.

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
It’s the worst day in the company’s three short years of being publicly listed after going private in 2020. On an earnings call Wednesday evening, CFO Tim Johnson lamented that the market for intimate apparel has been down for four quarters in a row — meaning all of 2023. (The VS stock performance today, by the way, is worse than how it fared all of last year, when it ended up down 26%.)

The retailer made the gloominess official, issuing guidance that sales for all of 2024 would amount to $6 billion, “down low-single digits” from last year.

“We’ve assumed in our guidance that the domestic market for intimates will continue to be down through the spring season and we’ll start to stabilize, not grow,” Johnson said.