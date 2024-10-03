A 3-year cruise was delayed for months. Then it had to stop after 4 hours

In This Story META +2.95%

After a four-month delay caused by maintenance issues, the Villa Vie Odyssey finally left Belfast, Northern Ireland, and steamed out of port on Monday, only to stop a few hours later. The 31-year-old cruise ship was still in Belfast Lough, the bay connecting Belfast with the Irish Sea. Its crew told passengers that some paperwork still needed to be completed as the Odyssey remained anchored off the coast overnight.

The Odyssey passed inspections to head out to sea and was expected to continue sailing on Tuesday. However, the ship remained in Belfast Lough for the entire day. A passenger told the BBC they were “happy to be home” despite the situation. The Odyssey is a residence-at-sea, where many passengers own their accommodations on the vessel while others rent. The cruise visits destinations around the world on a hopefully perpetual itinerary. The privilege of living on an aging cruise ship starts at $119,999 for an inside cabin with a monthly fee of $1,750.

Villa Vie paid for accommodations for its residents to live in Belfast hotels during the delay. However, as the delays dragged on, the company told residents to go home or pay for the rooms themselves. Many residents sold their homes to live on the Odyssey and were unhappy about the situation. One woman was kicked off the cruise over negative comments she made in a private WhatsApp group chat because she “impacted community morale.” With the threat of losing their new home, it’s difficult to gauge how residents feel as the Odyssey hits a new hurdle.

