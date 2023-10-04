Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
Business News

Village Super Market: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $553.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.7 million, or $3.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLGEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLGEA

