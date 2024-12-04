Markets

Vladimir Putin is Bitcoin's newest supporter

Known for being skeptical about Bitcoin, the Russian president now says that no one can ban Bitcoin

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Vladimir Putin is Bitcoin&#39;s newest supporter
Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA (Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was previously skeptical about Bitcoin, has now acknowledged that Bitcoin cannot be banned. Putin firmly asserted that Bitcoin and digital assets are unstoppable and would continue to evolve.

Suggested Reading

Apple is delaying Siri’s AI upgrade
The Fed will wait for trade war fallout before cutting interest rates, Jerome Powell says
The top 6 gadget reveals of MWC 2025 that got the internet buzzing
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Apple is delaying Siri’s AI upgrade
The Fed will wait for trade war fallout before cutting interest rates, Jerome Powell says
The top 6 gadget reveals of MWC 2025 that got the internet buzzing
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Speaking at the Investment Forum in Moscow, Putin stated, “Who can ban Bitcoin? Nobody. And who can prohibit the use of other electronic means of payment? Nobody.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Surprising discoveries for the week of May 1: Bhutanese bitcoin, robot fertilization, vintage DNA guidelines
Bitcoin mining has raised Texas electricity prices 5%

Related Content

Surprising discoveries for the week of May 1: Bhutanese bitcoin, robot fertilization, vintage DNA guidelines
Bitcoin mining has raised Texas electricity prices 5%

“Because they are new technologies. And no matter what happens to the dollar, these tools will develop one way or the other because everyone will strive to reduce costs and increase reliability,” he continued.

Advertisement

The shift in perspective follows Putin’s recent signing of a law that officially recognizes cryptocurrencies as property in Russia and exempts crypto mining and sales from value-added tax (VAT), along with other favorable provisions.

Advertisement

Russia’s pro-cryptocurrency stance is viewed as a strategic move aimed at competing with the Western world and maintaining its position in the global landscape. Given that China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency continues, Russia has significant potential for growth. Currently, there are nearly 17 million crypto users in Russia, compared to 93 million in the United States.

Putin’s comments may provide a boost to the cryptocurrency sector, which is already thriving following the pro-crypto sentiments expressed by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign and has continued since his election.