Business News

VMware: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — VMware Inc. (VMW) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $477 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

