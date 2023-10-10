Make business better.™️
Voxx: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $113.6 million in the period.

