Walgreens is cutting prices on more than 1,000 items

The retail pharmacy giant said it's marking down items including gummy vitamins, Igloo coolers, and goggles

Francisco Velasquez
Walgreens
Illustration: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
The bargain battle is gaining another player. Walgreens said it is joining other big-box retailers in offering customers discounts on prices this summer.

The retail pharmacy giant is reducing prices on 1,300 national and store brand items across food, health and wellness, personal care, and seasonal categories, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Those marked-down items include gummy vitamins, pain relief patches, Igloo coolers, and goggles.

“Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials,” said Tracey D. Brown, Walgreens’ chief customer officer, in an apparent nod to the impact of inflation on American families. “We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items,” the executive added. Crucially, the retailer didn’t offer specific figures when it teased the price cuts.

Walgreens said it also plans to introduce a series of ad campaigns by mid-July. They include MyW Days, a weeklong promotional event akin to Amazon Prime Day and other Christmas-in-July-inspired sales, offering members daily deals across its stores.

The Illinois-based company is the latest retailer offering shoppers summer deals. Food retailers, such as Amazon Fresh, Target, and Walmart, are also vying for customers’ dollars through deals of their own.

Amazon Fresh announced a few days ago that it would slash prices by up to 30% on 4,000 of its items, including meat, seafood, and snacks. Target said earlier this month that it planned to lower prices on nearly 5,000 everyday items by the summer, noting that it had already reduced prices on 1,500 items including milk, soda, and paper towels. Earlier this month, Walmart U.S. CEO John R. Furner said that sales for the retail giant increased during its latest quarter, in part to due to a “rollback in prices” on 7,000 products.