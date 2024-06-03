The 5 states with the best economies in the U.S. — and the 5 worst

If you’re in the U.S., your economic situation probably has a lot to do with where you’re located. To that end, WalletHub looked at data for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and ranked each according to the strength of its economy. The website’s metrics included economic activity (exports, share of fast-growing firms, etc.), economic health (unemployment rate, median household income, and so on), and innovation potential (entrepreneurial activity, high-tech jobs, R&D investment, and the like).

Advertisement

Click through to see which states were faring the most richly and the most poorly.