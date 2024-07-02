Business News

Walmart might sell its defunct health center business

The retail giant has said it plans to close all 51 of its health clinics

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Walmart store in Secaucus New Jersey.
A Walmart store in Secaucus New Jersey.
Image: VIEWpress (Getty Images)
In This Story
WMT+2.23%HUM+9.92%JPM+4.74%

Walmart has been shopping around a possible sale of its already shuttered health centers with potential buyers, Fortune first reported, citing numerous individuals with knowledge of the situation.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia stock pops 8% as chip shares rise on hopes for tariff relief
Elon Musk is starting to break with Donald Trump over the trade war
2 Microsoft employees were fired after protesting the company's AI contracts with Israel's military
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia stock pops 8% as chip shares rise on hopes for tariff relief
Elon Musk is starting to break with Donald Trump over the trade war
2 Microsoft employees were fired after protesting the company's AI contracts with Israel's military
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The retail giant has held talks with health insurance firms, such as Humana, the publication said. According to the unnamed sources, Walmart has said that it wants to win back the substantial funding it placed in the “unsustainable” health clinics. It remains unclear whether the discussions have continued, the magazine added.

Advertisement

Related Content

Walmart is launching an early morning delivery service to keep up with Target and Amazon
Some Walmart managers can now make more than $600,000

Related Content

Walmart is launching an early morning delivery service to keep up with Target and Amazon
Some Walmart managers can now make more than $600,000

In late April, Walmart said that it would be closing all 51 of health care clinics largely due to a “challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs” that in turn created a lack of profitability. The month prior, Walmart said it planned to open 22 new locations in 2024.

Advertisement

In 2019, the retailer opened its first Walmart Health center in Dallas, Georgia. At the time, the company said it would provide customers key services, including primary care, labs, X-rays, as well as counseling, at a clear price regardless of a customers’ insurance status.

Advertisement

During the announcement in April, Walmart also said that it would be shutting down operations of Walmart Health Virtual Care unit. That decision was influenced by the sharp decline in virtual care visits, which once ballooned during the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, when health providers were forced to use the option.

Nonetheless, Walmart continues to operate its 4,600 pharmacies, including its 3,000 vision centers. In early June, the retailer’s stock hit an all-time high after financial firm JPMorgan upgraded its rating, citing a “strong balance of defense and offense,” amid a tough consumer backdrop.