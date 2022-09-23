Walmart is getting into the wedding dress business

Walmart is expanding into the wedding dress business via its women’s apparel brand Eloquii, just as marriages are expected to hit a four-decade peak.

Eloquii, a fashion line which caters to women sizes 14 to 28 and was bought by Walmart in late 2018, has unveiled a bridal collection of 50 pieces. All of its bridal products are priced below $900 with dresses starting as low as $89.

The collection will officially launch on Oct. 13 at New York Bridal Fashion Week and will be available to customers via the Eloquii website.

Because many couples delayed their weddings over the last two years of the pandemic, it’s estimated that some 2.5 million weddings will take place in 2022, according to The Wedding Report. The figure is the highest since 1984 and each nuptial is expected to cost an average of $24,300.

Occasion wear in general is a bright spot in the apparel industry due to increased socializing this year. Retailers from Kohl’s to Abercrombie & Fitch have reported strong growth in dresses recently.

Bridal by Eloquii, as the new line is called, plans to offer seasonal bridal apparel that focuses not just on outfits for the wedding but all types of bridal celebrations including engagements, rehearsal dinners, and bachelorette parties.

“Eloquii heard loud and clear that brides need an entire wedding wardrobe, not just a memorable look for the wedding day itself,” the brand said in the announcement.

Eloquii is part of Walmart’s portfolio of digital brands that includes premium menswear label Bonobos and affordable luxury home line Allswell. Eloquii was founded in 2011 as part of The Limited, but then folded when the group shuttered. In 2014, Eloquii was relaunched online as an independent direct-to-consumer brand before going to Walmart. The brand is still online only.