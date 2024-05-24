Walmart will lay off thousands of workers unless they relocate

In This Story WMT +0.80%

Walmart is planning to cut thousands of corporate positions in Texas and California, the company said in filings it made to state employment officials.

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Last week, a top Walmart executive told employees that the retailer would slash hundreds of corporate positions and request that a majority of its remote workers relocate to one of three of its central hubs in either Arkansas, New Jersey or Northern California. Walmart also said it will give some employees permission to work remotely, but only on a part-time basis.

Advertisement

“We do not expect all impacted associates to experience employment loss due to this event,” Walmart said in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings obtained by Quartz. “In the interest of providing appropriate notice, however, we are doing so at this time. We anticipate that many impacted associates will relocate or continue employment in a new position within the company before the end of a paid transition period.”

Advertisement

In Texas, an estimated 1,472 employees will be impacted, according to WARN notices Walmart filed.

Advertisement

Over 200 employees at the Carrollton, Texas facility could be laid off if they can’t relocate or find another job with Walmart by Aug. 9, the company said in its filing, noting that the facility will be closing that day as well. Employees primarily worked in the call center, it added.

Meanwhile, 1,266 employees at the Dallas, Texas facility could be laid off if they cannot relocate to one of the company’s main hubs, Walmart said.

Advertisement

In California, 388 employees that work at the San Bruno location, and another 180 that report to the Sunnyvale site, could be laid off if they cannot find a new role or the means to relocate, Walmart said, adding that those locations will not be closing.

Lay-offs at the locations are expected to begin on Aug. 9, and will continue through the rest of the year and into early 2025.