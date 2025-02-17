Walmart's top 10 Presidents' Day deals

Presidents’ Day, observed on Feb. 17 this year, is not only a time to honor past U.S. presidents but also marks one of the largest shopping events early in the year – right after the holiday season. It brings major deals across categories like tech, home goods, and more.

Walmart (WMT), known for its affordable prices and wide selectio n, is offering discounts this Presidents’ Day. Whether customers are shopping for home essentials or the latest tech gadgets, Walmart’s sale packs a savings punch.

This year’s event includes deals on popular items such as Apple (AAPL) AirPods, Ninja (SN) Air Fryers, Vizio Smart TVs, and Dyson cordless vacuums.

We’ve rounded up the top 10 deals from Walmart this Presidents’ Day. Let’s dive in.