Walmart's top 10 Presidents' Day deals

Apple AirPods, smart TVs, and ice cream makers are among the many Presidents' Day deals on Walmart

By
Francisco Velasquez
A Walmart store in Martinez, California.
A Walmart store in Martinez, California.
Image: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Presidents’ Day, observed on Feb. 17 this year, is not only a time to honor past U.S. presidents but also marks one of the largest shopping events early in the year – right after the holiday season. It brings major deals across categories like tech, home goods, and more.

Walmart (WMT), known for its affordable prices and wide selectio n, is offering discounts this Presidents’ Day. Whether customers are shopping for home essentials or the latest tech gadgets, Walmart’s sale packs a savings punch.

This year’s event includes deals on popular items such as Apple (AAPL) AirPods, Ninja (SN) Air Fryers, Vizio Smart TVs, and Dyson cordless vacuums.

We’ve rounded up the top 10 deals from Walmart this Presidents’ Day. Let’s dive in.

1. Apple AirPods Pro 4

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $150 (down from $180)
2. Apple AirTag

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: hapabapa (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $23 (down from $29)
3. Apple iPad 10.9

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: gece33 (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $296 (down from $349)
4. Ninja Air Fryer

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: jimmcdowall (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $129 (down from $169)
5. iRobot

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $295 (down from $550)
6. Blink doorbell camera

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $40 (down from $46)
7. Vizio Smart TV “70

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $475 (down from $528)
8. Sormag bed pillows

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Woko / 500px (Getty Images)

Price Point: $34 (down from $119)

9. Back massager

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: M-Production (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $80 (down from $140)
10. Ice cream maker

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Presidents&#39; Day deals
Image: Lars Wallin (Getty Images)
  • Price Point: $170 (down from $400)
