Walmart's warning, Costco's gold bar craze, and Trump's retreat: Business news roundup

Spirit Airlines, long known for its low prices and no-frills airfare, is suddenly leaning into passenger comfort.

The airline announced Tuesday that it will begin offering two premium options. They include, perhaps most surprisingly, seating with extra legroom.



The new seats will be available on May 15 for flights taking off July 9 and later, and will roll out across the majority of Spirit’s fleet sometime that month, the company said in a press release. They’ll offer 32 inches of space between seat backs, compared with the usual 28 inches. A ticket will include a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, a snack, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

