What Walmart and 12 other companies have said about Trump's tariffs

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
President Donald Trump plans to slap tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and raise duties on China, on March 4, 2025. Tariffs on the European Union and others are in the works.
Photo: Morris MacMatzen (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports of foreign goods have already begun, and more are on the way, likely forcing some businesses to raise prices.

On March 4, duties of 25% on most Canadian and Mexican imports are set to take effect. The U.S. also plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 20% from 10%.

Further down the road, Trump has said he will slap imports from the European Union with a 25% tariff. His reciprocal tariffs on major U.S. trade partners are scheduled to be implemented as soon as April 1. Those duties would factor in not just the tolls other countries impose on U.S. goods, but also foreign subsidies, exchange rates, and taxes on imports.

Countries affected by tariffs don’t actually pay the new fees. Instead, border agents collect the federal government’s chosen cut from the company that’s paying to import a foreign product.

Often, businesses can’t afford to absorb the full brunt of those fees, so they pass along the price to consumers. For example, the National Restaurant Association has warned that tariffs on Mexico and Canada could lead to higher menu prices, putting the burden on consumers.

Here’s what 13 public companies have said about Trump’s tariff plans and how they will impact their businesses.

Walmart

A Walmart store in Martinez, California, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Walmart (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon is confident that the big-box retailer can navigate Trump’s tariffs, although the company will likely feel some pressure.

“Tariffs are something we’ve managed for many years, and we’ll just continue to manage that,” McMillon said on a recent earnings call. “We can’t predict what will happen in the future, but we can manage it really well.”

And we’re wired to try and save people money. So that will be our ultimate goal,” he added, according to a transcript.

The company sources about two-thirds of its products from the U.S., which will help it avoid some of the pain competitors like Amazon (AMZN) will likely face. However, CFO John David Rainey doesn’t expect the company to be “completely immune” from the duties.

Rainey told CNBC that Walmart has a few ways to mitigate the effect of tariffs, including shifting supply “where necessary to try to take advantage of lower costs that we can then pass on to consumers.”

The Detroit Three

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

The automotive industry is expected to be hit very hard by the U.S.’ tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Over about a century, automakers have developed roots in both countries, purchasing from Mexican and Canadian suppliers and operating local factories.

“Let’s be real honest: Long term, a 25% tariff across the Mexico and Canada borders would blow a hole in the U.S. industry that we’ve never seen,” Ford Motor Co. (F) CEO Jim Farley said at a recent investor conference. Just shy of 15% of Ford’s sales are sourced from Mexico, according to S&P Global Mobility data.

“Frankly, it gives free rein to South Korean, Japanese and European companies that are bringing 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles into the U.S. that wouldn’t be subject to those Mexican and Canadian tariffs,” he added.

General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra has said the automaker is poised to mitigate up to 50% of Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico, but the company is also entertaining the idea of moving production. Twenty-two percent of GM’s U.S. sales were sourced from Mexico.

“If they become permanent, then there’s a whole bunch of different things that you have to think about in terms of, where do you allocate plants, and do you move plants, etc.,” GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said of U.S. tariffs at a recent Barclays conference.

On a Feb. 26 earnings call, Stellantis (STLA) said it has been supportive of Trump’s “America First” manufacturing policies, including tariffs. Board of Directors Chair John Elkann said Stellantis believes products made in Canada and Mexico that use U.S. parts should be tariff-free.

“We strongly believe that the real opportunity is really to try and close the loophole for 4 million cars that are sold in America that don’t have any US content,” Elkann said.

Pfizer and other drug makers

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla addresses the audience as part of a session on AI during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2025.
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP (Getty Images)

Pfizer (PFE) is vulnerable to Trump’s potential tariffs on imports from the European Union, which the president has said will likely be duties of 25%, according to the drug firm’s CEO.

“We are waiting to see how that could play out with the tariffs in places that have not been announced yet,” CEO Albert Bourla said at an industry conference on Feb. 18. “But so far China, Canada and Mexico are not affecting us.”

Merck’s (MRK) CFO Caroline Litchfield in early February said that the company expects “a very immaterial impact” from Trump’s tariffs. Litchfield noted that Merck has a manufacturing footprint that “really enables global supply” with low levels of manufacturing in China, Mexico, and Canada.

Although Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) hasn’t publicly discussed tariffs at length, the company said it would invest $27 billion in four new manufacturing sites in the U.S., creating 3,000 permanent jobs and almost 10,000 construction jobs. However, the investment may hinge on tax cuts.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation passed in 2017 during President Trump’s first term in office has been foundational to Lilly’s domestic manufacturing investments, and it is essential that these policies are extended this year,” CEO David Ricks said in a Feb. 26 statement.

“We need to see those [tax cuts] either extended or improved to support this,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

Best Buy

A Microsoft Copilot + PC sign inside a Best Buy store on Black Friday in Pinole, California, US, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Best Buy (BBY) has been warning customers that the president’s tariffs may result in potential price hikes for months. The duties effect on its operations is set to increase on Tuesday.

CEO Corie Barry told MPR News in early February that about 60% of the company’s cost of sales flows through China “in some way, shape or form.” Trump has said his duties on Chinese imports will grow to 20% from 10% on Tuesday.

“We’ll work with vendor partners, but at the end of the day, these really do become costs that get passed on to the American consumer,” she said. “They flow through that entire supply chain, and they become part of the baseline cost.”

Barry noted that moving supply chains out of China, as Apple has attempted in recent years, is a lengthy and complex process. Moving production to the U.S. isn’t easy either.

“These aren’t supply chains that are easy to build here,” Barry said. “And in fact, many companies that have tried to build supply chains here in the U.S. have not been successful because they’re so complex, because of the quantities of labor and technical expertise that you need.”

HP

A sign is posted in front of a HP office on November 23, 2022 in Palo Alto, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

HP (HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores told Bloomberg TV on Friday that the hardware maker is considering moving some of its manufacturing to the U.S.

That shift is one of the scenarios HP is considering, Lores said, but emphasized that the company has not made a decision yet. Making products at home would allow HP to respond more quickly to customer demand, but would likely take a lot of elbow grease.

“It is not only the assembly that we would be doing — it is what will it take to bring all of the different components and different suppliers we have and have them manufacture here?” Lores told Bloomberg TV. “This is going be a much longer process, and it is part of the evaluation that we are doing.”

HP said on Feb. 27 that its outlook for its second quarter would include adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents, less than analysts had expected. In a statement, the firm cited added costs driven by the U.S.’ tariffs on China.

However, HP also said it expects more than 90% of its products sold in North America will be built outside of China by the end of its 2025 fiscal year, which ends in October.

Acer

An Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop with eye tracking for glasses free 3D video gaming is displayed at the Microsoft Inc. booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2023.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP (Getty Images)

Acer CEO and chairman Jason Chen has said his laptops will likely cost an additional 10% in the U.S., directly pointing to Trump’s tariffs.

“We will have to adjust the end user price to reflect the tariff,” Chen told The Telegraph in mid-February. “We think 10pc probably will be the default price increase because of the import tax. It’s very straightforward.”

The CEO added that some companies will likely use the tariffs as an excuse to raise prices by more than necessary. Most of Taiwan-based Acer’s laptops are assembled in China. Assembly of its desktop computers was pushed outside of China after Trump levied tariffs on the nation during his first term

E.L.F. Beauty

In this photo illustration, the logo of e.l.f. Beauty is displayed on the screen of a smartphone.
Image: Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

The CEO of E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) told CNBC he was “relieved” that Trump’s initial tariff on Chinese imports is only 10%.

″[It] seems like a weird thing to say, but we actually were somewhat relieved when it was only 10 points because at one time, the rhetoric was as high as 60% tariffs,” Tarang Amin said on Feb. 6, noting that the company would “see whether we need to” raise prices.

His company makes 80% of its cosmetic products in China, down from almost 100% when Trump levied 25% tariffs on China during his first term. E.l.f. raised prices on about a third of its items by $1 at the time. Tariffs on Chinese imports are set to be upped to 20% on Tuesday.

Mattel and Hasbro

A Barbie Dream House at the Mattel Inc. Montoi manufacturing facility in General Escobedo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.
Photo: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Both Mattel (MAT) and Hasbro (HAS) have said they may need to raise prices in the face of Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and China.

Mattel, the company behind toy lines like Barbie and Hot Wheels, produces about 40% of its toys in China, compared to the industry average of 80%, Mattel’s head of finance, Anthony DiSilvestro, said on an earnings call. Less than 10% of its toys are made in Mexico, with no exposure to Canada.

“Certainly against the tariff, we have a range of mitigating actions,” DiSilvestro said, according to a transcript. “We don’t want to necessarily disclose our playbook, but they are in response to the tariff, they do leverage the strength of our global supply chain and they also include potential price increases.”

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks told Yahoo! Finance on Feb. 20 that the company is ready to raise prices to offset pressure from new tariffs.

“When we look at the current kind of guidance that we’ve given, which factors in the 10% on China tariffs, pricing will be a variable that we play with, but I think it will be very targeted,” he said.

Hasbro, which already makes Magic the Gathering cards and board games in the U.S., wouldn’t be able to quickly reshore other production. “[B]ringing back manufacturing jobs to the US would require us to do very heavy automation, and it would be a pretty heavy lift and take multiple years,” Cocks said.

