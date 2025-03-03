What Walmart and 12 other companies have said about Trump's tariffs

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports of foreign goods have already begun, and more are on the way, likely forcing some businesses to raise prices.

Advertisement

On March 4, duties of 25% on most Canadian and Mexican imports are set to take effect. The U.S. also plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 20% from 10%.

Further down the road, Trump has said he will slap imports from the European Union with a 25% tariff. His reciprocal tariffs on major U.S. trade partners are scheduled to be implemented as soon as April 1. Those duties would factor in not just the tolls other countries impose on U.S. goods, but also foreign subsidies, exchange rates, and taxes on imports.

Countries affected by tariffs don’t actually pay the new fees. Instead, border agents collect the federal government’s chosen cut from the company that’s paying to import a foreign product.

Often, businesses can’t afford to absorb the full brunt of those fees, so they pass along the price to consumers. For example, the National Restaurant Association has warned that tariffs on Mexico and Canada could lead to higher menu prices, putting the burden on consumers.

Here’s what 13 public companies have said about Trump’s tariff plans and how they will impact their businesses.