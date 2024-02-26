Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is on the verge of joining the $1 trillion club

Stock of Warren Buffet’s insurance conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway was on the rise during premarket trading Monday, following a strong quarterly earnings report over the weekend.

Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny

Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny

The holdings company, which owns Geico and Dairy Queen, closed on Friday with a market capitalization of $905 billion. Berkshire Hathaway’s class B stock was up 2% Monday morning, getting it closer to crossing the $1 trillion threshold. Its share price has already risen 17% since the start of the year.

Advertisement

Only seven companies in the world currently have a market cap over $1 trillion, including Microsoft at $3 trillion and and Apple at $2.8 trillion. The other companies in this exclusive club are Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia and Meta.

Advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway’s fourth quarter by the numbers

Berkshire Hathaway’s fourth-quarter operating earnings — the company’s earrings from its insurance, railroad and utilities businesses — grew 28% to $8.48 billion, up from $6.63 billion during the same period the prior year. The company’s cash pile grew to a record $167.6 billion in quarter four, up 12% from $157.2 billion in previous quarter.

Advertisement

In his annual letter to shareholders, Buffett paid tribute Charlie Munger, the long-serving vice chair of Berkshire who died in November.

The letter offered other guidance on Buffett’s mind: He wrote that pundits should “always be ignored,” that he is keeping his holdings of Coca-Cola and American Express, and that investors should be forewarned of losses owed to climate change.

Advertisement

“At Berkshire, we have made a best estimate for the amount of losses that have occurred,” Buffett wrote. “These costs arose from forest fires, whose frequency and intensity have increased — and will likely continue to increase — if convective storms become more frequent.”

Buffett sells Apple stock

Berkshire Hathaway sold off about 1% of its stake in Apple in the last quarter of 2023, the company revealed in SEC filings this month. But it still holds a massive 5.9% stake in the tech giant, worth about $176 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. That’s still over half of Berkshire’s stock portfolio, which amasses upwards of $300 billion.

Advertisement

In contrast, Berkshire Hathaway has increased its stake in Chevron by 18%, with holdings now worth more than $18 billion, Forbes reports. The company also grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by almost 9% to about $14.5 million. Its stake in the satellite radio company SiriusXM increased to about $220 million, MarketWatch reports.