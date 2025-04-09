Warren Buffett retires. 8 times he called the stock market right

With Warren Buffett officially stepping down after decades at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) , it’s tempting to believe that he’s leaving the game having already seen the final score. Over the course of his career, Buffett, long known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” made a series of moves that now seem almost prophetic.

Over decades as Berkshire’s CEO and chairman, Buffett earned a reputation by being patient and anticipating shifts long before they were obvious to others. And this pattern held firm in his final years at Berkshire’s helm.

Buffett made a string of recent decisions that, today, appear almost prescient — as markets have turned turbulent and geopolitical tremors have begun to rattle the global economy.

Notably, Berkshire sold off a staggering $134 billion in equities and ended 2024 sitting on a record $334 billion in cash, Treasury bills, and other liquid assets. Buffett saw something important in the U.S. economy: fragility. And as as a result, Berkshire has been well-positioned for an economic storm largely created by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies — a macroeconomic storm few others foresaw.

One of Buffett’s other biggest calls: sharply reducing Berkshire’s massive Apple (AAPL) stake. While Apple was once one of Berkshire’s crown jewels (and remains a big part of its holdings), company shares have since struggled amid renewed trade tensions, supply chain disruptions, and softening demand in China. What may have been seen as Buffett turning his back on tech now looks more like another example of his uncanny ability to sidestep risk just before it materializes.

The real question, as Buffett hands the reins to successor Greg Abel, is how the billionaire kept seeing what others missed — again and again. Now, for the 94-year-old Buffett’s next venture, he might consider selling a crystal ball.

Here’s a look at some of Buffett’s most prescient market calls.