'One of the greatest CEOs ever': Jamie Dimon, Bill Gates and others on Warren Buffett's retirement

'One of the greatest CEOs ever': Jamie Dimon, Bill Gates and others on Warren Buffett's retirement

Business leaders sounded off on the longtime Berkshire Hathaway chief's storied career

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

Warren Buffett said this weekend that he will retire as the head of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) at the end of the year, ending a legendary investing career that saw him beat the market year after year and earned him the nickname “Oracle of Omaha.”

Greg Abel, Buffett’s longtime heir apparent, will take over as CEO, while Buffett will remain chairman. Abel is currently the chairman and CEO of the company’s energy business and the vice chairman of Berkshire’s non-insurance operations.

News of the 94-years-old Buffett’s retirement stirred reactions from several major business leaders. Continue reading to see what people including Tim Cook and Mark Cuban had to say about Buffett’s decision to step down.

—Shannon Carroll contributed to this article.

Jamie Dimon

Photo: Donald Bowers / Stringer (Getty Images)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said Buffett “represents everything that is good about American capitalism and America itself — investing in the growth of our nation and its businesses with integrity, optimism, and common sense.”

“I’ve learned so much from him to this very day, and I am honored to call him a friend,” Dimon added, according to Reuters.

Bill Gates

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates said Buffett was “one of the greatest CEOs ever” and “hands-down the most successful investor of all time.”

“He has built an extraordinary company in Berkshire Hathaway, and he’s done it with wisdom, integrity, and a phenomenal sense of humor,” Gates told Business Insider. “But Warren hasn’t been satisfied with setting an example as a businessman. When he decided to give his wealth back to society, he set an example as a philanthropist, too. His legacy will inspire generations to come.”

Tim Cook

Photo: Tim Cook via X

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook commended Buffet in a post on X, saying, “There’s never been someone like Warren, and countless people, myself included, have been inspired by his wisdom.It’s been one of the great privileges of my life to know him. And there’s no question that Warren is leaving Berkshire in great hands with Greg.”

Mark Cuban

Photo: Tibrina Hobson / Stringer (Getty Images)

Mark Cuban called Buffett his “investing hero,” telling Business Insider that the pair used to go to the Dairy Queen in Omaha, where Buffett lived.

“It was the highlight of my year,” he said.

Brian Moynihan

Image: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)

Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan said that “Warren Buffett has achieved unparalleled success over a seven-decade-plus career. Beyond his business success, his unprecedented philanthropic giving continues to be an example to follow.”

“His life lessons delivered to young and old are as valuable as his business acumen. I have personally learned so much from him and look forward to continuing to benefit from his insights,” Moynihan continued, according to Reuters. “He has been a tremendous supporter and investor in Bank of America and our nation’s economy and the innovative spirit of the United States.”

Jim Cramer

Photo: Slaven Vlasic / Stringer (Getty Images)

CNBC (CMCSA) host Jim Cramer said on X that he is “is awe of Buffett,” calling his career “the great run of all time.”

“Our only G.O.A.T,” he added, referring to Buffett as the “greatest of all time.”

Spencer Hakimian

Photo: Spencer Hakimian via Linkedin

Founder of Tolou Capital Management Spencer Hakimian posted a video of Buffett getting a standing ovation after announcing his retirement.

“Curtain call for the captain,” Hakimian said.

Stephen Squeri

Stephen Squeri (left), Debora L. Spar (center), and Kenneth I. Chenault (right) attend the Winter Gala at Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall on February 13, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

American Express (AXP) CEO and Chairman Stephen Squeri told Business Insider that Buffett “has had one of the most storied careers in the history of American business.”

He said Buffett’s “vision and deep sense of responsibility to shareholders is unmatched, and his humility and humor are rare qualities in a leader that have made working with Warren a delight.”

