'One of the greatest CEOs ever': Jamie Dimon, Bill Gates and others on Warren Buffett's retirement

Warren Buffett said this weekend that he will retire as the head of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) at the end of the year, ending a legendary investing career that saw him beat the market year after year and earned him the nickname “Oracle of Omaha.”

Greg Abel, Buffett’s longtime heir apparent, will take over as CEO, while Buffett will remain chairman. Abel is currently the chairman and CEO of the company’s energy business and the vice chairman of Berkshire’s non-insurance operations.

News of the 94-years-old Buffett’s retirement stirred reactions from several major business leaders. Continue reading to see what people including Tim Cook and Mark Cuban had to say about Buffett’s decision to step down.

—Shannon Carroll contributed to this article.