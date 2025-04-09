8 times Warren Buffett called the stock market right

For his next venture, Warren Buffett might consider selling a crystal ball.

Buffett, the billionaire chairman and CEO of holding company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” has made another move that makes it look like he can see into the future. For the past two years, his company has been stockpiling cash and selling stocks, meaning Berkshire remains in strong financial shape as the rest of the market is in tumult as a result of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

In 2024, Berkshire sold $134 billion in equities and was sitting on a record $334 billion pile of cash, Treasury bills, and other liquid assets at the end of the year.

One of Berkshire’s big moves was slashing its stake in Apple (AAPL) by about two-thirds — Berkshire had spent $40 billion from 2016-23 on Apple’s stock. Apple stock is off 23% since its high last summer and 31% from its post-election peak because of how the tariffs are expected to affect China, a top manufacturer of Apple parts.

While other billionaires have seen their net worths plummet in the wake of Trump’s tariff announcement, Buffett’s fortune has grown by more than $11 billion.

Buffett has famously said, “When the tide goes out, you see who’s been swimming naked.” Another Buffett-ism: “Predicting rain doesn’t count. Building arks does.” Over the course of his financial career, he’s done just that. Here are other times he got the markets dead-on.