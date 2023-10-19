Make business better.™️
Watsco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $171 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $4.35.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.31 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

