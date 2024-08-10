Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 10, 2024

Traders grappled with technical problems on several big online trading platforms on Monday morning, as global stock markets entered into a rout.



Charles Schwab, Fidelity, Vanguard, and TD Ameritrade all experienced issues on Monday morning amid the selloff, according to Downdetector, an online service that tracks user-reported outages at major companies. TD Ameritrade is an online broker owned by Schwab. - Rocio Fabbro Read More