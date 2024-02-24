Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 24, 2024

Nvidia reported revenues of $22 billion in the fourth quarter, up nearly 270% from the prior year and even above Wall Street’s soaring expectations.



The tech giant’s stock got a big boost from the news, rising nearly 9% to $732 per share in after-hours trading.

Nvidia’s H100 GPUs, the $30,000 chips that power generative AI products, have unleashed a buying frenzy from the biggest of big tech companies. Its largest purchasers are Microsoft and Meta — which spent $4.5 billion each on the chips last year — followed by Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, and Oracle. - Laura Bratton Read More