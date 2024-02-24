Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 24, 2024

Forvia, a French autoparts supplier, said today that it will cut 10,000 jobs as it looks to lower costs and keep up with EU regulations pushing the industry toward more electric alternatives, according to the Wall Street Journal. - Morgan Haefner Read More
Microsoft is tapping semiconductor pioneer Intel in its ambitions to make more chips as it races to develop further AI models. The company plans to use Intel’s 18A manufacturing technology to make a future chip that has been designed in-house, Microsoft and Intel said Wednesday, but didn’t specify what the chip would be used for. - Britney Nguyen Read More
Nvidia reported revenues of $22 billion in the fourth quarter, up nearly 270% from the prior year and even above Wall Street’s soaring expectations.
The tech giant’s stock got a big boost from the news, rising nearly 9% to $732 per share in after-hours trading.
Nvidia’s H100 GPUs, the $30,000 chips that power generative AI products, have unleashed a buying frenzy from the biggest of big tech companies. Its largest purchasers are Microsoft and Meta — which spent $4.5 billion each on the chips last year — followed by Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, and Oracle. - Laura Bratton Read More
Apple users seem unanimously convinced that closing background apps is a good habit, but it’s more likely a waste of time. For too long, I’ve watched friends and family orchestrate a frenzy of up-swipes from their iPhone’s multitasking screen to cleanse themselves of countless open background apps. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More
ChatGPT started throwing out “unexpected responses” on Tuesday night according to OpenAI’s status page. Users posted screenshots of their ChatGPT conversations full of wild, nonsensical answers from the AI chatbot. The issue appears to be continuing into Wednesday morning. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More
Investors are impatiently waiting for Nvidia’s earnings report after the bell Wednesday (Feb. 21). The question on everyone’s mind: Will the Nvidia bubble burst? - Laura Bratton Read More
A week ago, we reported that numerous Tesla Cybertrucks were facing a premature rust issue despite being made of stainless steel. Owners say they noticed orange stains on the stainless steel panels of their nearly new Cybertrucks. However, a Tesla engineer is now saying that your eyes are deceiving you, and Cybertrucks aren’t rusting. - Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik Read More
Saving a wet iPhone by putting it in a bowl or bag of uncooked rice has been a popular go-to rescue methods for years, with the logic being that the rice absorbs the excess water from the phone. However, the God of iPhones has recently come out to warn poor mortals against resorting to rice in these situations, saying it could make things worse. - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo Read More
This week’s been a wild card in the who’s who game played by the Magnificent Seven, and it’s all because of Nvidia.
The seven so-called tech stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta — usually take the same spots on a somewhat predictable ranking of the nation’s most valuable public companies. As a rule, Microsoft and Apple come before Alphabet and Amazon, which come before Nvidia. - Laura Bratton Read More
A slow trickle of Cybertrucks are making their ways into American’s hands, though the roll out has not been without some speed bumps—especially when it comes to that “stainless” steel body. It’s that same body that has provoked questions about the crash worthiness of the Cybertruck. Unfortunately, it’s a question we won’t have the answer to any time soon. - Erin Marquis / Jalopnik Read More