Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 24, 2024

Tech & Innovation

A collection of our best posts of the week in tech innovation

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 24, 2024
Photo: Benoit Tessier (Reuters), Ethan Miller (Getty Images), Ann Wang (Reuters)
A company that makes parts for Tesla, Ford, and half the world's cars is slashing 10,000 jobs

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 24, 2024
Photo: Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

Forvia, a French autoparts supplier, said today that it will cut 10,000 jobs as it looks to lower costs and keep up with EU regulations pushing the industry toward more electric alternatives, according to the Wall Street Journal. - Morgan Haefner Read More

Microsoft is turning to Intel — not Nvidia — to make more chips

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks during a keynote address
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Read more: Nvidia stock is rebounding after the chipmaker exceeded Wall Street’s sky-high expectations

Microsoft is tapping semiconductor pioneer Intel in its ambitions to make more chips as it races to develop further AI models. The company plans to use Intel’s 18A manufacturing technology to make a future chip that has been designed in-house, Microsoft and Intel said Wednesday, but didn’t specify what the chip would be used for. - Britney Nguyen Read More

Nvidia stock is rebounding after the chipmaker exceeded Wall Street’s sky-high expectations

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way at Foxconn’s Tech Day in September 2023 in Taipei.
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

Nvidia reported revenues of $22 billion in the fourth quarter, up nearly 270% from the prior year and even above Wall Street’s soaring expectations.

The tech giant’s stock got a big boost from the news, rising nearly 9% to $732 per share in after-hours trading.

Nvidia’s H100 GPUs, the $30,000 chips that power generative AI products, have unleashed a buying frenzy from the biggest of big tech companies. Its largest purchasers are Microsoft and Meta — which spent $4.5 billion each on the chips last year — followed by Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, and Oracle. - Laura Bratton Read More

Closing your iPhone apps is a mythical waste of time

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 24, 2024
Photo: Mr.Mikla (Shutterstock)

Apple users seem unanimously convinced that closing background apps is a good habit, but it’s more likely a waste of time. For too long, I’ve watched friends and family orchestrate a frenzy of up-swipes from their iPhone’s multitasking screen to cleanse themselves of countless open background apps. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More

ChatGPT has been spouting gibberish because of an OpenAI bug

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 24, 2024
Photo: PeachY Photograph (Shutterstock)

ChatGPT started throwing out “unexpected responses” on Tuesday night according to OpenAI’s status page. Users posted screenshots of their ChatGPT conversations full of wild, nonsensical answers from the AI chatbot. The issue appears to be continuing into Wednesday morning. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More

Nvidia reports earnings today. 5 things to know about Wall Street's favorite chipmaker

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, pauses at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas
Photo: Rick Wilking (Reuters)

Investors are impatiently waiting for Nvidia’s earnings report after the bell Wednesday (Feb. 21). The question on everyone’s mind: Will the Nvidia bubble burst? - Laura Bratton Read More

Tesla's stainless steel Cybertrucks aren't really rusting, a Tesla engineer says

A view of a Tesla Cybertruck parked in Noe Valley of San Francisco, California, United States on January 6, 2024.
Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images)

A week ago, we reported that numerous Tesla Cybertrucks were facing a premature rust issue despite being made of stainless steel. Owners say they noticed orange stains on the stainless steel panels of their nearly new Cybertrucks. However, a Tesla engineer is now saying that your eyes are deceiving you, and Cybertrucks aren’t rusting. - Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik Read More

Don't put your wet iPhone in rice, Apple says

An photo of an iPhone partly submerged in a bowl of rice.
For years, owners of drowned iPhones have sworn by the rice soaking hack. Apple is raining on their parade.
Photo: Orapruek (Shutterstock)

Saving a wet iPhone by putting it in a bowl or bag of uncooked rice has been a popular go-to rescue methods for years, with the logic being that the rice absorbs the excess water from the phone. However, the God of iPhones has recently come out to warn poor mortals against resorting to rice in these situations, saying it could make things worse. - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo Read More

Nvidia is beating Amazon and Google — again

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.
Graphic: Laura Bratton (Canva), Photos: Mike Blake, Stephen Lam (Reuters), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

This week’s been a wild card in the who’s who game played by the Magnificent Seven, and it’s all because of Nvidia.

The seven so-called tech stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta — usually take the same spots on a somewhat predictable ranking of the nation’s most valuable public companies. As a rule, Microsoft and Apple come before Alphabet and Amazon, which come before Nvidia. - Laura Bratton Read More

Tesla's Cybertruck hasn't been crash tested — and don't hold your breath

Gif: 4Drive Time/YouTube

A slow trickle of Cybertrucks are making their ways into American’s hands, though the roll out has not been without some speed bumps—especially when it comes to that “stainless” steel body. It’s that same body that has provoked questions about the crash worthiness of the Cybertruck. Unfortunately, it’s a question we won’t have the answer to any time soon. - Erin Marquis / Jalopnik Read More

