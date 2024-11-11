8 top apps for losing weight

Obesity rates have been steadily rising around the world for decades. Globally, obesity among adults has more than doubled since 1990, reaching 1 billion people in 2022 — that’s one in eight people in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

In the U.S., the situation is even more severe, with 40% of American adults classified as obese. However, new data shows that the U.S. may have reached peak obesity in 2020 — with the timing unsurprisingly coinciding with the rise of Ozempic and other popular weight loss drugs.

But, these drugs are out of reach for many people due to their high price and limited supply. Some people have turned to tech instead, specifically mobile apps, for help on their weight loss journey. The global exercise and weight loss apps market size reached an estimated $838 million in 2023.

Here are some of the most popular weight loss mobile apps.

