The most and least expensive weight loss drugs, ranked

Sales of blockbuster weight-loss drugs have surged in 2024 and are projected to continue rising in the coming years. The medications, which belong to the class of drugs called GLP-1s and were popularized by the diabetes treatment Ozempic, help regulate blood sugar levels and suppress appetite.

The market for GLP-1s is expected to grow to $105 billion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley (MS).

However, the drugs’ high prices and limited insurance coverage have made them inaccessible for some patients. Additionally, recent shortages have further complicated access. These challenges have opened the door for telehealth companies and online pharmacies to exploit existing drug regulations by offering cheaper, off-brand versions of the medications.

Here are the most and least expensive weight-loss drugs on the market.