The most and least expensive weight loss drugs, ranked

Prices for the popular weight loss drugs known as GLP-1s range from $149 to $1,349 per month

By
Bruce Gil
Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Sales of blockbuster weight-loss drugs have surged in 2024 and are projected to continue rising in the coming years. The medications, which belong to the class of drugs called GLP-1s and were popularized by the diabetes treatment Ozempic, help regulate blood sugar levels and suppress appetite.

The market for GLP-1s is expected to grow to $105 billion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley (MS).

However, the drugs’ high prices and limited insurance coverage have made them inaccessible for some patients. Additionally, recent shortages have further complicated access. These challenges have opened the door for telehealth companies and online pharmacies to exploit existing drug regulations by offering cheaper, off-brand versions of the medications.

Here are the most and least expensive weight-loss drugs on the market.

Wegovy

Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) weight-loss drug, which shares an active ingredient with Ozempic, has the highest list price at $1,349.02 per month.

Zepbound

An Eli Lilly &amp; Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Zepbound has a slightly more affordable list price of $1,059.8 a month.

Rybelsus

Image: timnewman (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk’s pill version of Wegovy’s active ingredient, semaglutide, is priced at $968.52.

Zepbound single-dose vials

Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2024, Eli Lilly started offering single-dose vials, as opposed to the auto-injector pen that the drug typically comes in, at a cheaper price. A four-week supply of the 2.5 mg Zepbound single-dose vials costs $399, while a four-week supply of the 5 mg dose costs $549.

Compounded semaglutide from Ro

Image: Guido Mieth (Getty Images)

Ro offers a compounded version of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, starting at $194 for the first month and $399 for each subsequent month.

Compounded semaglutide from Hims & Hers

Image: Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers (HIMS) compounded semaglutide costs $199 per month.

Compounded semaglutide from Noom

Image: Emilija Manevska (Getty Images)

The weight-loss app Noom offers one of the most affordable options for compounded semaglutide, starting at $149 for the first month and $279 per month thereafter.

