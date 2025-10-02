The immune system is more than a shield against germs. It is a network of relations. Like the nervous system, it can sense, remember, and adapt. Both share receptors and mediators, which allows them to communicate and shape how the body interacts with the inner and outer worlds.

“We used to think that the immune system was firewalled against outside impacts. Now, we know that is untrue,” explained Dr. Andrew Holman, CEO of Inmedix and founding rheumatologist at Pacific Rheumatology Associates Inc PS. He elaborated that the immune system is under continuous observation by the vagus nerve, and when appropriate, it is that nerve that hits the brakes on inflammation. “Consequently, healthy habits and deactivating stress, when possible, are productive.”

Neuroimmunology shows that the brain and the immune system are closely linked. They regulate each other by exchanging signals and even “memories”. This connection explains why inflammation plays a role in conditions once thought purely neurological, such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. It also highlights how stress can shape immune responses, microbiota, or prior exposure, making the immune system a dynamic partner in overall health.

The immune system protects the body from microbes, toxins, and cell changes. It works through two subsystems: The innate system, which provides immediate but nonspecific defense, and the adaptive system, which learns from past encounters and develops targeted responses. This ability to recognize, remember, and adapt keeps you resilient in constant microbial challenges.

Healthy habits are essential in supporting this complex defense. By paying closer attention to your typical practices, you can see where improving them might pay off in exponential ways. In essence, taking care of yourself gives your immune system the resources it needs to take care of you.

“The immune system is built on consistency, not quick fixes,” says Dr. Yolanda VanRiel, RN associate professor and department chair of nursing at North Carolina Central University. “I encourage people to focus on the fundamentals every day: nourishing the body with a balanced diet of whole foods, staying active, drinking enough water, and getting restorative sleep.”