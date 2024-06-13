Wells Fargo fired more than a dozen employees for faking keyboard activity

Wells Fargo found that some of its employees were pretending to work — and sent them packing.



More than a dozen employees in the bank’s wealth and investment management divisions were discharged last month “after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work,” Bloomberg reported citing disclosures filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

It’s not known whether the affected employees were working remotely. The bank had been investigating claims that staffers were pretending to do work, according to the publication.

Products like “mouse jigglers” are used to simulate mouse movement, stopping computers from going into sleep mode when users are inactive. These tools, which are inexpensive and widely available, don’t actually carry out clicks or typing, but can trick screen monitoring software. They became increasingly popular during the pandemic, when most office jobs went remote and it was easier to pretend to work while not under the watchful eye of bosses and supervisors.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment. A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior.”

Returning to the office

Wells Fargo, like many of its banking peers, embarked on at least a partial return-to-office push. In March 2022, the San Francisco-based bank finally implemented a three-days-a-week in-office policy, on par with requirements from Citigroup.

Other banks have taken a more hardline stance — and began their RTO calls far earlier. Last year, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sent a memo to staff asking that managing directors come to the office five days a week, and warned other employees that they needed to attend in person at least three days per week.

“I completely understand why someone doesn’t want to commute an hour and a half every day, totally got it,” Dimon told The Economist last July. “Doesn’t mean they have to have a job here either.”



Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has also been a vocal critic of remote work, calling it an “aberration” back in 2021. “This is not ideal for us and it’s not a new normal,” Solomon said at a Credit Suisse Group conference in February of that year, Bloomberg reported. “It’s an aberration that we are going to correct as quickly as possible.”

Disengaged workers

Remote work has also created growing concerns with workers’ engagement at their jobs. Gallup’s latest State of the Global Workplace report, published Wednesday, found that 62% of workers around the world are disengaged. That essentially means that they show up and do the bare minimum but are uninspired by their work.

Another 15% are actively disengaged — those who say they have a bad manager or a miserable job and are actively seeking a new one. On the whole, disengaged workers cost the global $8.9 trillion, or 9% of global GDP, according to the analytics firm’s analysis.