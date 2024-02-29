Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The internet had a field day with Wendy's surge pricing fiasco

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The internet had a field day with Wendy's surge pricing fiasco

For a second there, Wendy's was looking like the New York Stock Exchange

By
Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: KnowYourMeme

Wendy’s says it has no plans for surge pricing, though the internet expressed quite a bit of outrage when it seemed like the fast food chain absolutely did. It briefly seemed like you might be bidding on a Baconator, shorting a Jr. Vanilla Frosty, or even buying the dip on a Biggie Bag. But rest assured, your 4 for 4 is safe.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are an abundance of memes to remember this historic moment. Check out the slideshow above for the best memes that came out of the Wendy’s surge pricing fiasco.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

The Wolf of Wendy’s

The Wolf of Wendy’s

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

The Biggie Bag Short

The Biggie Bag Short

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

The Wendy’s Trading Platform That Never Was

The Wendy’s Trading Platform That Never Was

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Good Strategy

Good Strategy

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Quality Is Our Recipe

Quality Is Our Recipe

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: Reddit
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

If The Price Is Right

If The Price Is Right

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Buy The Dip (Ghost Pepper Ranch)

Buy The Dip (Ghost Pepper Ranch)

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Sir, This Is a Wendy’s

Sir, This Is a Wendy’s

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Things Have Never Been Better

Things Have Never Been Better

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

The Robinhood x Wendy’s Collab That Never Happened

The Robinhood x Wendy’s Collab That Never Happened

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

That Is Tough

That Is Tough

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

There Was Money Left on The Table

There Was Money Left on The Table

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: X (Other)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Mr. Krabs Would Never

Mr. Krabs Would Never

Image for article titled The internet had a field day with Wendy&#39;s surge pricing fiasco
Screenshot: Reddit (Other)
Advertisement

15 / 15