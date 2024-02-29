The internet had a field day with Wendy's surge pricing fiasco

Wendy’s says it has no plans for surge pricing, though the internet expressed quite a bit of outrage when it seemed like the fast food chain absolutely did. It briefly seemed like you might be bidding on a Baconator, shorting a Jr. Vanilla Frosty, or even buying the dip on a Biggie Bag. But rest assured, your 4 for 4 is safe.



Advertisement

Luckily, there are an abundance of memes to remember this historic moment. Check out the slideshow above for the best memes that came out of the Wendy’s surge pricing fiasco.



A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.