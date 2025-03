You might be in love with the new car you just bought, but if that love doesn’t last, you want to make sure it holds its value when you do go to sell it.

Advertisement

That all depends, though, on what brand you buy.

Extreme Terrain, an offroad vehicle outfitter, analyzed automotive data to see which car brands hold their value the most and which are prone to rapid depreciation.

Continue reading to see which brands are best at holding their value and which are the worst.