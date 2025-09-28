What is APR? How to think about your card's annual percentage rate

What is APR? How to think about your card's annual percentage rate Learn what APR is, how it works, and why it matters when comparing loans and credit — so you can borrow smarter

APR stands for annual percentage rate, and it tells you the yearly cost of borrowing money. Think of it as a price tag. It shows not just the interest, but also the fees that come with credit cards or loans, which makes it easier to compare offers.

APR differs from simple interest, which just calculates the cost based on the initial amount borrowed. APR factors in extra costs (including certain lender fees but not optional or penalty fees) to give you a more accurate view of the loan price.

Imagine buying a new car. You see a price tag that includes the item cost and any service charges. APR does the same thing for borrowing money by packaging the interest and fees into one clear number.

That clarity helps you when choosing between credit cards, personal loans, and auto loans. It shows you the total cost before you sign a binding agreement.