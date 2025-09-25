What is net income?

2 / 9

Photo By: Kaboompics.com via Pexels

When you receive a paycheck, the amount printed on your contract isn't the same as what you take home. Many people make this common mistake when receiving their first paycheck. In reality, your gross salary is the total you've earned before any deductions. From that, your employer withholds:

Income taxes

Social Security contributions

Retirement or pension contributions

Health insurance or other benefits

What's left is your net income.

Example: If your gross monthly salary is $4,000 and your total deductions add up to $800, your net income would be: $4,000 – $800 = $3,200.

This is the amount you can use for rent, groceries, savings, and other expenses. If you have side gigs or variable income, your net income may change month to month. Tracking fluctuations helps you plan for irregular expenses or set aside savings during higher-earning months.