5 states where EU tariffs could be less painful

President Trump has dubbed April 2 as “Liberation Day,” when he plans to announce a package of tariffs. So far, economists and experts are left guessing as to what tariffs will be imposed. Many speculate that the European Union will receive the brunt of the tariffs, but India and Brazil have also been mentioned.

States can be hit by tariffs in two ways. On the import side, this means bringing in items becomes more expensive, and shipping items becomes more expensive, which can dampen demand and shake local economies.

Not surprisingly, the states least impacted by tariffs on the EU (and expected reciprocal, retaliatory tariffs) are the ones that do little exporting to the EU, Albert Williams, economics professor at Nova Southeastern University, told Quartz.

But which states might escape the brunt of the expected US-EU trade war?