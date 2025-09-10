Who sets mortgage rates and how do they work? Learn how mortgage rates are set, who influences them, and why they vary, with clear explanations to help you make informed home loan decisions

Buying a home is one of life's biggest financial decisions for most people, and your mortgage rate can affect the total amount you pay for your home over time.

Mortgage rates don’t sit still. They can change from day to day, and sometimes even from morning to afternoon. Just a small change can increase your monthly payment by hundreds of dollars and add tens of thousands over the lifetime of the loan.

If you’re shopping for a home or thinking about refinancing, timing and preparation can have a real impact on the deal you get. Understanding how mortgage rates are calculated can help you compare offers and negotiate better terms so you can avoid being caught off guard by sudden market changes.