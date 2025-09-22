Here's why it's important to reconcile your bank statements Find out what bank reconciliation is and why you should reconcile your statements at least once per month

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission, fraud is on the rise. As banking tools increasingly rely on AI-driven or automated systems, keeping an eye on your bank and savings accounts is important. If $100 or $1,000 goes missing due to a typo, theft, or faulty tech, without regular reconciliation, you may not know until you're bouncing checks.

Bank reconciliation compares your personal records with your bank statements. Without this process, you're at risk of overdrafts, unnoticed fraud, or negative outcomes due to decisions based on bad financial data.

Keep reading to learn more about bank reconciliation and why you should do it.