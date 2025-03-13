Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Food

The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer

Trump's 200% tariff threat could raise prices on billions of dollars worth of French and E.U. wines in the U.S. market

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Sparkling wine is poured.
Sparkling wine is poured.
Image: Carl Court (Getty Images)

The U.S. could see a significant price hike on its most popular imported wines, thanks to a looming 200% tariff threat from President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

If implemented, the tariff would affect a wide range of wines from France and other European Union (EU) countries, raising the cost of wines on U.S. shelves and restaurants nationwide. Collectively, the total value for the seven top wine U.S. imports totals approximately $12.23 billion.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned, if the E.U.’s 50% tariff on Whisky was “not removed immediately” the U.S. would place a 200% tariff on wines, champagnes, and alcoholic products from France and other E.U. nations, adding that it would be “great” for wine and champagne businesses in the U.S.

If the 200% tariff takes effect, it could drastically affect both consumers and U.S. businesses, with many wines from France and other E.U. countries becoming far less affordable. Importers and retailers may face higher costs, which will likely be passed down to consumers.

We’ve compiled a list of the top seven most imported U.S. wines, including their import value, according to 2023 figures from U.S. import data. Let’s take a look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. Bulk wine (all varieties)

7. Bulk wine (all varieties)

Worker fills barrel with wine.
Worker fills barrel with wine.
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $80 million
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. Fortified Wine (e.g. Port, Sherry)

6. Fortified Wine (e.g. Port, Sherry)

A melchior sized bottle, which is 18 litres in volume.
A melchior sized bottle, which is 18 litres in volume.
Image: Oli Scarff (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $120 million
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Rosé Wine

5. Rosé Wine

Image for article titled The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Image: Matthew Eisman / Stringer (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $400 million
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. Sparkling Wine (including Champagne)

4. Sparkling Wine (including Champagne)

Image for article titled The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Image: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $1.75 billion
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. White Wine

3. White Wine

Guests enjoy wine as part of the Bank of America Dinner Series presented by The Wall Street Journal.
Guests enjoy wine as part of the Bank of America Dinner Series presented by The Wall Street Journal.
Image: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $2.1 billion
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Red Wine

2. Red Wine

Image for article titled The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Image: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $2.8 billion
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Wine of fresh grapes

1. Wine of fresh grapes

Image for article titled The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Import value: $4.88 billion
Advertisement