The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer

The U.S. could see a significant price hike on its most popular imported wines, thanks to a looming 200% tariff threat from President Donald Trump.

If implemented, the tariff would affect a wide range of wines from France and other European Union (EU) countries, raising the cost of wines on U.S. shelves and restaurants nationwide. Collectively, the total value for the seven top wine U.S. imports totals approximately $12.23 billion.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned, if the E.U.’s 50% tariff on Whisky was “not removed immediately” the U.S. would place a 200% tariff on wines, champagnes, and alcoholic products from France and other E.U. nations, adding that it would be “great” for wine and champagne businesses in the U.S.



If the 200% tariff takes effect, it could drastically affect both consumers and U.S. businesses, with many wines from France and other E.U. countries becoming far less affordable. Importers and retailers may face higher costs, which will likely be passed down to consumers.

We’ve compiled a list of the top seven most imported U.S. wines, including their import value, according to 2023 figures from U.S. import data. Let’s take a look.