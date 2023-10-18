Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Winmark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.2 million in its third quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.05 per share.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WINA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WINA

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
Yesterday
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023