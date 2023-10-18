Make business better.™️
Winnebago: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $43.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $771 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $215.9 million, or $6.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO