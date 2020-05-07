Watch: Quartz’s workshop on the art of the remote meeting

While video calls can be a great way to stay connected with far-flung colleagues, the quick transition to remote work has led to more unnecessary meetings and what’s now commonly called Zoom fatigue.

Virtual or not, many companies could benefit in making meetings better, rather than accepting bad meetings as a cost of doing business. That cost, says Steven Rogelberg, chancellor’s professor at the University of North Carolina Charlotte and author of The Surprising Science of Meetings, is higher than most people realize. “When we have a bad meeting, we just don’t leave it at a virtual door,” he says. “It sticks with us, and we ruminate, and it negatively affects our productivity.”

But there’s a host of new tools and smarter approaches leaders can use to make meetings more engaging, stimulating, and promote inclusion.