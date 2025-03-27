Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Real Estate

The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside

These may not be the places to move if a balance between city and greenery is important to you

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Chris Graythen / Staff (Getty Images)

Living in a city doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice green space, but some cities don’t offer much when it comes to the outdoors.

Advertisement

Telehealth company Hims compiled a list of the worst cities in America for getting outside. It looked at key factors like air quality, the average amount of precipitation, the number of outdoor activity establishments, and the number of environmental, conservation, and wildlife groups.

Continue reading to see the 10 worst big cities for outdoor enthusiasts.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: Columbus, Ohio

#10: Columbus, Ohio

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Ty Wright / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: New Orleans, Louisiana

#9: New Orleans, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: Indianapolis, Indiana

#8: Indianapolis, Indiana

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Jeff Gross / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: Charlotte, North Carolina

#7: Charlotte, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Houston, Texas

#6: Houston, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Atlanta, Georgia

#5: Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Davis Turner / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Memphis, Tennessee

#4: Memphis, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Justin Ford / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Raleigh, North Carolina

#3: Raleigh, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Nashville, Tennessee

#2: Nashville, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: Birmingham, Alabama

#1: Birmingham, Alabama

Image for article titled The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Wesley Hitt / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12