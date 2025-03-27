The 10 worst big cities in America for getting outside

Living in a city doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice green space, but some cities don’t offer much when it comes to the outdoors.

Advertisement

Telehealth company Hims compiled a list of the worst cities in America for getting outside. It looked at key factors like air quality, the average amount of precipitation, the number of outdoor activity establishments, and the number of environmental, conservation, and wildlife groups.

Continue reading to see the 10 worst big cities for outdoor enthusiasts.