15 of the worst car ads ever made

Autos

15 of the worst car ads ever made

There's digital de-aging, boring AI-written storylines, and dancing hamsters. And it's all bad

By
Bradley Brownell / Jalopnik
Image for article titled 15 of the worst car ads ever made
Image: Lexus

Remember when Lexus had artificial intelligence write an entire car commercial for them, and it was exactly as boring as everyone thought it would be? This wasn’t during the recent (ridiculous) AI explosion, either, it was all the way back in 2018, using IBM’s Watson. This is a great example of a bad ad, and I’ve compiled a list of fifteen ads that are worse than this one. Click through to see them all.

Lexus “Driven by Intuition”
It’s Grounded To The Ground

It’s Grounded To The Ground

The Los Angeles Toyota Camry Effect. “Its Grounded To The Ground” North Hollywood Toyota Dealer

Never forget that the Toyota Camry has the stuff that guys like, “rims and the sleekness of the body.” This will always be the worst car ad of all time. Congratulations Toyota, you did it.

If You Drive Backward

If You Drive Backward

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2018 Steven Tyler Feel Something Again

Digital de-aging is terrible and always looks like crap. A lot of people like this ad, but it has always stuck in my head as being awful. Also why is Emerson Fittipaldi there? None of this makes any sense.

Freedom Isn’t Free, It’s $499/mo With Zero Down At Signing

Freedom Isn’t Free, It’s $499/mo With Zero Down At Signing

Dodge Challenger Freedom Commercial YouTube

A bald eagle screams and someone throws a crate of tea in the ocean. That’s what it means to be America.

Boston

Boston

Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyundai

Boston, can you just be normal for a minute?

Car For Pizza

Car For Pizza

MG GS TV Advert

For our friends over in the UK, this MG GS commercial is just plain nothing. What does this ad say about the MG? It can go down the road and take you to pizza?

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

Worst Car Commercial ever - “Apple Juice”

Hey ladies! Apple Juice!

Work Harder, I Guess?

Work Harder, I Guess?

Cadillac ELR Coupe 2014 Commercial

I love the ELR, but this is a terrible advertisement. I guess the message is that vacations are for commies?

I still don’t know what’s happening

I still don’t know what’s happening

Party Rock Anthem - Kia Soul Hamster Commercial

What even is this? LMFAO.

How Does This Work?

How Does This Work?

THE Concept XM - Knights A-coming.

Man, I went to college for advertising and promotion, and every single person I graduated with could have made a better car ad for less money than this. Maybe it would be better if it weren’t for the XM?

Toby Keith

Toby Keith

Toby Keith - Ford Working Man

Toby Keith sucked. And this commercial does, too. In this house we stand with Natalie Maines.

Can We Not?

Can We Not?

Volkswagen Polo - “Terrorist” Commercial

While technically this ad was never released, and Volkswagen didn’t request that it be made, an advertising creative team filmed it to show as part of their industry reel. It became an early internet viral video in the days before YouTube, and Volkswagen actually threatened to sue over the spot.

Chevrolet Real People

Chevrolet Real People

The All New 2016 Chevrolet Malibu “UnBadged”

These “Real People” ads from about a decade ago are just so bad. It says “Our car looks like a generic car that could be made by anyone” and it’s not the flex Chevrolet thought it was. I promise the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu does not look like a “BMW/Tesla combo.”

That’s Not A Buick

That’s Not A Buick

That’s Not A Buick Minchin

Just like the Chevy ad, this Buick commercial makes you realize that Buick just made a bunch of forgettable and stylistically boring cars. At least they recognized it.

Who Is Lisa Catera?

Who Is Lisa Catera?

Cadillac Catera Ad 1997

These Catera ads were so bad. Every little part of it was a gimmick. The little bird named Ziggy. Lisa Catera lease a Catera. The Caddy that zigs. It could have been a neat car if it weren’t so GM.

When GM Made A Suicidal Robot?

When GM Made A Suicidal Robot?

GM - Robot

Don’t kill urself GM assembly line robot, ur so sexy, aha.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik. 

