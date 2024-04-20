How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Cars

The worst car deals right now, according to Consumer Reports

On average, these cars have the largest dealer markups

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Ford F-150
Photo: Ford

Thankfully, the new car market is no longer anything like it was at the height of the pandemic. Dealers actually have inventory again, and there are deals to be had. Unfortunately, that’s not true for every single new car. While you can expect to get a few thousand dollars off on a Mercedes-Benz C-Class or an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, some cars are still selling for more than MSRP.

If you don’t want to waste your time trying to negotiate a deal, which cars should you avoid then? Our friends over at Consumer Reports recently ran the numbers using actual sales data from TrueCar and came up with a list of cars that are on average the worst deals right now. Some high-priced, low-volume models such as the GMC Hummer EV were left off, and actual prices may vary by region, but if you’re planning to buy one of the vehicles that made the list, you might want to hold off until things cool down.

Kia Soul

Photo: Kia

A 2024 Kia Soul LX should cost you $20,190 if you pay MSRP, but on average you’ll be paying $1,194 extra — or about six percent — to get one. That’s not too bad compared to some of the cars on this list, though, and it only works out to $21,384 for a new car.

Nissan Leaf

Photo: Nissan

The 2024 Nissan Leaf S has been around for a while in its current form, so you’d think you could get a deal on one, but that’s not necessarily the case. Expect to pay $29,828, a $1,688 or six-percent markup, over its $28,140 MSRP.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Photo: Mazda

We love the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport, but apparently many other people feel the same, so you’re probably going to have to pay a $1,842 premium to get your hands on a manual Sport model that should cost $28,985. With the six-percent extra, that brings the total to $30,827.

Cadillac CT4

Photo: Cadillac

Wouldn’t you know it, there’s also an average markup of six percent on the 2024 Cadillac CT4. Expect to pay $50,147, or $3,052 more than the list price of $47,095.

Chevrolet Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

With an MSRP of $20,400 the 2024 Chevrolet Trax LS is one of the most affordable new cars you can buy today. Unfortunately, there appears to be enough demand to command a $1,337 markup. That brings the price you can expect to pay up to $21,737, with the markup of seven percent.

Kia Sorento

Photo: Kia

The Kia Sorento EX AWD received a refresh for 2024, but good luck finding one at its $39,290 MSRP. They’re averaging eight-percent markups — or $3,277 — which means you’ll probably end up paying $42,567 to park a new Sorento in your garage.

Ford Maverick

Photo: Ford

The 2024 Ford Maverick XL SuperCrew FWD is a heck of a small truck for someone who doesn’t need to tow or haul much, and demand has been through the roof since it was first introduced. Expect to tack on an extra $2,296 to the $23,815 sticker price, bringing the total to $26,111. That’s a full 10-percent markup.

Kia Sportage Hybrid

Photo: Kia

The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid LX FWD gets impressive gas mileage, but is it really worth it if you have to pay more than MSRP? Spending $31,366 on a hybrid with an MSRP of $28,590 means you’ve just spent $2,776 that could have gone to buying gas. Also, 10 percent over MSRP is a lot.

Ford F-150

Photo: Ford

The 2024 Ford F-150 Hybrid XL SuperCrew 4WD is the full-size pickup truck to buy, apparently. Expect a 13-percent markup — or $6,300 — at the dealer, bringing the price up to $53,695 instead of the $47,395 that Ford’s asking.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Photo: Ford

Ford has had enough trouble selling Mustang Mach-Es that it recently slashed prices, and yet the average transaction price on a $39,995 Mach-E Select RWD is still somehow 14 percent over sticker. That means paying $5,546 extra or $45,541 total. We’re just as confused as you are.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

