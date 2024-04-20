The worst car deals right now, according to Consumer Reports

Thankfully, the new car market is no longer anything like it was at the height of the pandemic. Dealers actually have inventory again, and there are deals to be had. Unfortunately, that’s not true for every single new car. While you can expect to get a few thousand dollars off on a Mercedes-Benz C-Class or an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, some cars are still selling for more than MSRP.

If you don’t want to waste your time trying to negotiate a deal, which cars should you avoid then? Our friends over at Consumer Reports recently ran the numbers using actual sales data from TrueCar and came up with a list of cars that are on average the worst deals right now. Some high-priced, low-volume models such as the GMC Hummer EV were left off, and actual prices may vary by region, but if you’re planning to buy one of the vehicles that made the list, you might want to hold off until things cool down.