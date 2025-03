There have been so many hundreds of different engine configurations built in the history of the automobile. Statistically some of them are bound to be stinkers. Some of these engines are on the list because they’re unreliable, some because they were recalled for defects, and some just because they were gutless hunks of metal not fit for production.

Advertisement

Let’s dig in to it. Here are some of the worst engines ever built.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.