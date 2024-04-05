The worst car safety features ever made

It can be difficult to accept that driving is dangerous. Over 40,000 people in the United States are killed in crashes every year. Since the dawn of the modern mass-produced automobile, manufacturers have attempted to make their vehicles safer. Besides any altruistic motives, it’s in the best interest of automakers to keep their customers alive to buy more cars in the future and avoid possible liability.



Ars Technica recently explored some of the weirdest safety features in automotive history that didn’t stand the test of time. Everything from water-filled bumpers to rudimentary stopping distance gauges got mentions. They were all interesting concepts that never functioned as intended in practice. While it was a fairly comprehensive list, I have a few of my own additions to make.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.