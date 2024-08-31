Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Tech & Innovation

13 of the worst concept cars ever made

Concept cars have one job: Push the boundaries of how cool a car can be. Many have failed that job

By
Erik King /Jalopnik
Chevrolet SSR in Redline Red and Cadillac Cien during 4th Annual "ten" Fashion Show Presented By General Motors - Red Carpet in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

We asked our readers earlier this week to name the worst concept cars ever showcased by an automaker. Readers submitted various answers ranging from the Tesla Cybertruck and its smashed windows to a defense of the very concept of a concept car. However, most comments highlighted the most hideous wheeled machines produced by a manufacturer. Without further ado, here they are:

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Pontiac Rageous

Pontiac Rageous

The Pontiac Rageous, a concept car introduced by Pontiac at the North American international Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, rotates on a display 08 January.
Photo: Matt Campbell / AFP

As you already picked the winner up top I’ll go with the the Pontiac Rageous. I liked the idea of a practical high peformance shooting brake like any good Jalop would but the execution was just garish as hell. It was a cool idea with a what the hell execution.

Submitted by: CitronC

Porsche C88

Porsche C88

The Porsche C88 concept in the Porsche-Museum.
Photo: Nathanael Burton / Wikimedia Commons

“All these SUVs are diluting the Porsche brand!”

Let me introduce you to the 1994 Porsche C88.

Submitted by: TRath

Audi Rosemeyer

Audi Rosemeyer

Image for article titled 13 of the worst concept cars ever made
Photo: Audi / Supercarz.net

I always thought the Audi Rosemeyer concept car of around 2000 was a seriously confused idea. Retro? Futuristic? Steampunk? Bauhaus? Cartoon?

Submitted by: ReluctantFloridaMan

Youabian Puma

Youabian Puma

Youabian Puma - $1.1m Car at Supercar Sunday

I’m going to vote for the Youabian Puma. I don’t recall this ever making it to production, so I think it still qualifies as a concept.

Just bask in all of its glory!

Submitted by: boost_retard

Ford SYNus

Ford SYNus

Image for article titled 13 of the worst concept cars ever made
Photo: Ford

Ooooh, the Ford SYNus is... not good. The name is bad enough but the vehicle itself is just awful. It’s small-ish- Think gen 2 Scion XB size crossed with a Hummer H2 mixed with an armored car. That said it still looks better than every truck on the market today.

Submitted by: Buckfiddiousagain

Mazda Furai

Mazda Furai

Mazda Furai concept on display in Detroit, 2008
Photo: Tronno / WIkimedia Commons

The Mazda Furai, for being so stunningly beautiful and brilliant and yet never resulting in anything real before disappearing into the oblivion of history by turning into ashes. My heart still bleeds for it…

Submitted by: GTO62

Sbarro Autobau

Sbarro Autobau

Image for article titled 13 of the worst concept cars ever made
Photo: Alexander Plushev

Sbarro Autobau.

I just. . . there aren’t words.

Submitted by: Garland - Last Top Comment on Splinter

Assystem City Car

Assystem City Car

Sbarro-Assystem City Car at the 2008 Paris Motor Show
Photo: El monty / Wikimedia Commons

You duckduckgo “ugly concept cars” and wow, you’ll get a ton of hits. Lots of what the eff were they thinking? hits.

But then there’s the Assystem City Car (2007).

A car that looks like Donald Duck’s head and it begins with “ass”...pure, unadulterated marketing genius.

Submitted by: the1969DodgeChargerFan

Volkswagen Colani

Volkswagen Colani

Image for article titled 13 of the worst concept cars ever made
Photo: Volkswagen

VW Colani - It looks like at any moment a bunch of worms are gonna pop out of it and eat your face.

Submitted by: dustynnguyendood

Ford Nucleon

Ford Nucleon

Image for article titled 13 of the worst concept cars ever made
Photo: Ford

As cool as the idea is, the Ford Nucleon might take the cake. Putting a nuclear reactor on a car with 50s safety standards and drivers might be the single most insane car idea in history. Granted, we got some cool designs for Fallout from it, at least.

Submitted by: Ben Grimm

Buick Signia

Buick Signia

Image for article titled 13 of the worst concept cars ever made
Photo: Buick

Buick Signia. It just looks like it is saying “Please let me die”.

Submitted by: klone121

Wow, just wow. That’s like some joke idea that got past the people that were supposed to be paying attention.

Submitted by: ReluctantFloridaMan

Nissan GTR ‘Hyper Force’

Nissan GTR ‘Hyper Force’

Reveal! Nissan Hyper Force concept | Nissan

Yea I don’t know what Nissan was thinking with this GTR ev concept. It makes the cybertruck look like a Jaguar E-type. Like...yea it’s certainly different, If they ever did a burnout remake, I would choose this car just to crash it! ugh just looking at it gives me indigestion.

Submitted by: darthspartan117

Cadillac Sixteen

Cadillac Sixteen

Cadillac Sixteen during GM Ten Celebrates 75 Years Of Film With Celebrity Fashion Show in Hollywood, CA, United States.
Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Just about any modern Cadillac concept, but not because the concepts themselves are bad. It doesn’t matter which one, but let’s just say the Sixteen if you want to be specific. They all look gorgeous and preview a future where Cadillac could become “The Standard Of The World” again.

But then those concepts just don’t become a reality and Cadillac instead continues selling Escalades. Or, Cadillac does find the cojones to take a chance on something, and we end up with something like the ELR. The Blackwings show that Cadillac is capable of greatness, which makes this even more frustrating.

I suppose there is an argument to be made that those concepts probably wouldn’t make money as real cars, but then that makes me wonder about why Cadillac even bothers teasing us a future that’ll never happen?

Anyway, I’ll be in my bunk viewing Cadillac concepts.

Submitted by: Mercedes Streeter

