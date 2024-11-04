The 6 worst credit cards right now

Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

Personal Finance

WalletHub looked at more than 1,500 cards to find the worst ones — and has suggestions for alternatives

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: J Studios (Getty Images)

The average American adult has four credit cards, but which card you choose matters.

People tend to have different cards for different reasons, like one with a high limit to make big purchases, another tied to an airline or hotel chain for travel, and one for business.

WalletHub analyzed more than 1,500 credit options to find the ones you definitely want to avoid. It found the worst offerings for rebuilding credit, rewards, financing new purchases, balance transfers, student spending, and small business.

Check out the six worst cards and the alternatives Wallet Hub suggests instead.

Worst for Rebuilding Credit

Graphic: Quartz, Photos: Getty, First Premier Bank

WalletHub advises staying clear of the First PREMIER Bank Mastercard (MA) Credit Card, with a 36% interest rate, an opening fee of $55 to $95, an annual fee, and a monthly fee. A version of the card has been on Wallet Hub’s worst list for 13 years. It suggested the Discover (DFS) it Secured Credit Card instead.

Worst for Rewards

Graphic: Quartz, Photos: Getty, Mastercard

If you want good rewards, WalletHub suggests staying away from the Mastercard Gold Card. It has an insane $995 annual fee and only gives 1 point per $1 spent. Instead, Wallet Hub suggests checking out the Chase (JPM) Sapphire Preferred Card.

Worst for Financing New Purchases

Graphic: Quartz, Photos: Getty, Amalgamated Banks

Looking to finance a new purchase? Don’t get the Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Maximum Rewards World Mastercard, WalletHub says. Sure, it has 0% intro rates, but only for six months. After that, your APR could rise to 29.99%. Wallet Hub suggests trying the Wells Fargo (WFC) Reflect Card, which has 0% interest for 21 months. Then, APRs could range between 17.74% and 29.49%.

Worst for Balance Transfers

Graphic: Quartz, Photos: Getty, Community Bank

If you’re looking to transfer balances, WalletHub thinks you should avoid the Community Bank Maximum Reward Signature Card, which has a 5% balance transfer fee plus high APR. The Citi (C) Simplicity Card is a better option.

Worst for Student Spending

Graphic: Quartz, Photos: Getty, Provident Bank

Students beware: The Provident Credit Union College Visa Credit Card is not for you, WalletHub says. That’s because the card doesn’t have reduced intro rates or rewards. Check out the Discover it Student Chrome instead.

Worst for Small Businesses

Graphic: Quartz, Photos: Getty, CorTrust Bank

Small Business cards usually have good rewards, but not the CorTrust Bank Visa Business Credit Card, which offers no rewards or low interest rates at the start. WalletHub advises business owners to open up the Capital One (COF) Spark Cash Plus instead.

