The 10 worst data breaches in history In an increasingly digital world, data breaches have become alarmingly routine. Here are the 10 most destructive attacks ever

Microsoft’s SharePoint collaboration tools have faced widespread attacks over the last few days, impacting U.S. federal and state agencies, universities, energy companies, and more. It should come as no surprise: Each year, thousands of organizations fall victim to cyberattacks that compromise sensitive information, disrupt operations, and erode public trust.

Contrary to popular belief, many breaches are not the result of sophisticated modern exploits, but rather preventable failures made due to very basic human error.

According to Verizon’s Data Breach Investigation Report, there has been a 34% increase in attackers exploiting existing company vulnerabilities since 2024. The average cost of a data breach has skyrocketed to around $9.36 million in the U.S. These rising costs reflect not just the technical damage of a breach but also the long-term reputational ruin.

Whether due to outdated infrastructure, human error, or targeted attacks, the consequences of a breach can be devastating for both the company and its users. Behind every headline about stolen records or compromised systems are millions of individuals whose private lives are suddenly exposed.

Cloud company Zmanda put together the 10 most expensive data breaches of all time, ranked by the total overall damages. The 10 breaches featured here are just the most catastrophic of these incidents, representing only a fraction of the threats seen in recent years.