The 10 worst deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

Generally speaking, new car supply has been up for a while, prices are a lot closer to being fair and if you shop around, you can probably find something acceptable for less than MSRP. That said, not all brands and not all vehicles are priced equally. Some new cars are just a bad deal right now, and you’re probably better off looking at one of their competitors unless you want that specific car so badly that you’re still willing to pay the dealer markup.

If you don’t want to play games with the dealer, though, which cars should you avoid? Thankfully, our friends at Consumer Reports are here to take care of you. Using data from TrueCar, the team looked at actual transaction prices and found the mainstream vehicles that are still selling for more than six percent more than sticker. Also, since this list is aimed at mainstream buyers, CR chose not to include “niche sports cars” or commercial vehicles.

