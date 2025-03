A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Pickup trucks: The car buying public loves them with some 12.3 million sold in 2023 alone. Some would assume that with all these sales, there can’t be a single pickup model on the market that’s bad. According to our readers though, you’d be wrong though.

Advertisement

Last week we asked readers what they thought the worst pickup truck ever made was. These were their responses.