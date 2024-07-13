15 of the worst places to stop on a road trip

I-20 between Birmingham AL and Shreveport LA, so that’s a large part of Alabama, and all of Mississippi and Louisiana.

Drove with a friend of mine from ATL to Dallas back in 2007 because she refused to fly after 9/11.

Each stop had it’s very own assortment of creeps, junkies and panhandlers hanging out in and around the shop. One guy tried to follow my friend into the ladies room and nearly got a faceful of pepper spray for his trouble. I caught another reprobate at a later stop lurking around my car with what appeared to be a rock in his hand; he ran once he saw me reach into my jacket pocket for the imaginary Glock I had in there (it was actually a pack of Mentos.)

Deferred maintenance seemed to be ubiquitous - broken and overflowing toilets, out of order gas pumps, you name it. Add to that sub-standard road food, some really sketchy looking ATMs and mix well with the usual rest stop aromas of urine, vomit, BO and cigarette smoke.

We tried to be in-and-out of any given rest stop in less than 10 minutes.