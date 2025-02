A lot of people enjoy driving their cars. But some people don’t. It might be because they don’t like their car. It might also be because they don’t like the experience of driving in the city where they’re located. Forbes Advisor ranked the worst cities to drive in, examining a combination of “driving experience,” “safety,” “cost of car ownership,” and “access to car maintenance” to figure out where each city stood.

Advertisement

Check out the 10 worst cities to drive in.